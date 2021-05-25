Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have announced a batch of friendly fixtures with games against Charlton Athletic, Bristol City, Preston North End and West Ham United.

Having failed in their quest to seal a tenth top flight title on the trot, Celtic have already cranked up their plans ahead of next season.

The Hoops are expected to have new manager at the helm following the departure of Neil Lennon and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is touted to be in line to take over the reins at Celtic Park.

Celtic are determined to mount a serious challenge to arch rivals Rangers in the race for the top flight crown next season and have already booked several friendly games.

During a nine-day camp in Wales, Celtic will play behind closed doors friendlies against Charlton, Bristol City and yet to be announced opponents.

The Addicks have their own plans to chase for promotion into the Championship next season and will be keen on getting up to speed and making the most out of the opportunity to take on the Scottish giants following the summer break.

Bristol City will also want to make the most of the test against one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

The clash against West Ham will take place at Celtic Park on 24th July and will hope that fans can be inside for the game.

They will also play Preston North End at Celtic Park, on 17th July.