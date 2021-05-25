Club Brugge general manager Vincent Mannaert has refused to rule out an exit for Noa Lang this summer, with the winger having firm admirers in Leeds United.

The Jupiler Pro League champions have already agreed to make Lang’s loan deal from Ajax permanent this summer, with the winger impressing with 17 goals and eleven assists in 37 games across all competitions in Belgium.

Lang’s exploits in Blauw-Zwart colours this season have seen him draw admiring glances from the Premier League, with Leeds zeroing in on him as top target in the rapidly approaching transfer window.

Club Brugge general manager Mannaert has admitted he cannot rule out the possibility of Lang leaving the Jan Breydel Stadium after barely a full season at the club.

Asked whether he can rule out Lang leaving Club Brugge this summer, Mannaert said on the Extra Time show on Belgian broadcaster Sporza: “No, that is not out of the question.”

21-year-old Lang has had a breakout season at Club Brugge and Mannaert added his club have made great strides in their ability to develop young players, gaining ground on their rivals in the process.

“It has remained somewhat underexposed, but in recent years Club Brugge have been working well with the youth.

“Historically, Club Brugge are not known to be a club focused on developing youngsters, less so than Genk, Anderlecht and Standard Liege.

“But in recent years we have made great strides towards catching them.”

It remains to be seen if Leeds will firm up their interest in Lang by making an official bid and, if he is sold, whether Club Brugge have a youngster ready to replace him.