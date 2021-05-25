West Ham new boy Thierry Nevers has dubbed himself an attack-minded player and gave the Irons fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from him by explaining that he tries to be entertaining.

The Hammers have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old forward Nevers from Championship outfit Reading on a three-year deal, which can be further extended by another year.

Despite being just 19 years old, Nevers brings three seasons’ worth of experience of Under-23s football with him to Chadwell Heath, where he will link up with the Irons’ development set-up.

Having plied his trade for Reading Under-23s at a young age, Nevers is aware of the challenges of going up against bigger players and has insisted that he is prepared to do the same at West Ham.

Nevers, who is aware of the importance of hard work, dubbed himself an attack-minded player and gave the West Ham faithful a sneak peek into what they can expect from him by explaining that he likes to be entertaining and enjoy his football on the pitch.

“I sort of got used to being one of the youngest players“, Nevers told West Ham’s official site.

“I’m not the smallest teenager, so I did have that to my advantage, but there were always going to be bigger players than me, so mentally I just prepared for that.

“One of my old coaches told me ‘hard work beats talent every day’ and that’s what I live by.

“I’ve always been an attack-minded player, and I try to be entertaining.

“I just enjoy playing with skills, pace, finishing – and goals!”

Having sealed a move to West Ham, Nevers will now be looking to continue his development as a player with the Irons Under-23s and earn the attention of David Moyes.