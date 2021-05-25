Michael Ball has admitted it is embarrassing that Everton only manged to muster a tenth place finish in the Premier League this season, even below Leeds United, who were playing in their first season back in the top flight.

The Toffees were among the clubs vying for a European spot finish in the top flight this season, but concluded the campaign in tenth, with dreadful home form and a lack of creativity in attack being key factors in their downfall.

Everton ultimately finished below Leeds in the table, with the Whites only losing twice in their last 12 games of the season, whereas Carlo Ancelotti’s side only managed 13 points from the same number of games, winning just three.

Ex-Everton star Ball is of the view it is embarrassing to see Everton only managing a tenth place finish, considering they were battling for a top six spot for the better part of the season.

Ball added that finishing below a newly promoted side in Leeds, while having to do with a negative goal difference does not look good for Everton, a club who are aspiring to reach the next level.

“We’ve been let down far too many times”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“You can have a few bad games, but this happens far too often.

“You look at excuses such as fatigue and having a very different pre-season, everyone else has had that.

“Their mentality has been totally different.

“If you look at where we’ve finished, it’s embarrassing considering where we were not too long ago.

“Leeds finished ahead of us, we’ve got a minus goal difference.

“It does not look pretty at all.”

All eyes will be on how the Everton hierarchy back Ancelotti in the upcoming transfer window, with him keen on bolstering his attacking department with a new winger ahead of another season where they will again push for European football.