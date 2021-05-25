Ozan Kabak has started to speak to other potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool not intent on triggering the Schalke loan star’s purchase option, according to The Athletic.

The centre-back arrived at Anfield in the last transfer window on a six-month loan deal from Bundesliga side Schalke, bolstering Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options.

Liverpool have an option to make the Turk’s stint permanent with a buy-out clause set at £18m and the defender is keen on staying at the club.

However, the Merseyside giants have no intention of triggering Kabak’s purchase option at the moment and he is set to return to Schalke next month.

Liverpool are tipped to rope in RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, by paying his £41m release clause and it appears they are not planning on forking out the cash for Kabak, despite his age and potential.

Schalke have been relegated from the German top flight this season and the 21-year-old has already touched base with other potential suitors, with RB Leipzig also interested in his services.

Kabak was looking forward to continuing his development under the watchful eye of Klopp, but is now set to end his six-month association with Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will manage to snare away Konate from the Red Bull Arena in the summer with Kabak tipped to be among the players who could potentially replace him, provided the Turk leaves Anfield.