Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that Harry Maguire is as important to the Red Devils as Virgil van Dijk is to Liverpool and says that losing a player of his calibre will always have an adverse effect on his team.

The defender missed the Red Devils’ last four Premier League games of the season after picking up an ankle injury earlier in the month, while he is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday’s Europa League final.

In the four league games Maguire missed, the Red Devils picked up four points, including two defeats and a draw against already-relegated Fulham.

Neville expressed his opinion that Liverpool were so affected by Van Dijk’s injury that it ultimately dashed the Reds’ title challenge.

And he then went on to compare Maguire to Van Dijk, stating that he thinks the Liverpool defender is the better player, but the impact of their absences has been similar for both teams.

“Liverpool did lose the title the minute Van Dijk got injured”, said Neville on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“It was too big of a blow for them to be able to come back from.

“I remember on the Monday night after that Liverpool-Everton game, I thought Jamie Carragher did a very good piece of analysis and he looked at seasons where big players had been lost in teams.

“He looked at scenarios where one player came out of a team and just had that impact that meant the rest couldn’t cope with it and I think Van Dijk is that good.

“I’ve said over the last few weeks that Van Dijk has proven to be ahead of Maguire, but Maguire has a similar impact on this Man Utd team.

“He’s one player who seems to keep it all together.”

Manchester United look set to have to cope without Maguire as they chase the Europa League and they face a Villarreal side that knocked Arsenal out in the semi-final.