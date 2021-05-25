Manchester City Under-23s manager Enzo Maresca has agreed to take charge as the new coach of Italian club Parma, it has been claimed in Italy.

Maresca, who previously enjoyed spells at Sevilla and West Ham, took charge of Manchester City’s Under-23s side ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Under the management of the 41-year-old, Manchester City’s Under-23s side stormed to the Premier League 2 title, amassing 79 points from 24 games.

Now, less than one year into his Manchester City spell, Maresca appears to be on his way out of the club, with the coach engaged in talks with Italian club Parma

According to Sky Italia, Maresca has decided to leave his role as Manchester City Under-23s manager to take charge as the coach of Parma for the 2021/22 campaign.

Parma have been relegated from the Serie A after finishing bottom of the table this season and are keen to earn their way straight back into the top flight next term.

The Italian outfit have been impressed with Maresca’s tactical acumen and feel he is the right person to lead their promotion push.

Serie A club Sampdoria have also been credited with an interest in Maresca, but the Italian tactician appears to be on his way to Parma.