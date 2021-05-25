Former Celtic star Timothy Weah has explained that he does not count the league title he won with the Hoops as he feels he did not play enough for the club and expressed his delight at helping Lille to the Ligue 1 title.

The 21-year-old helped Lille beat European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this season, winning the fourth league title of his career.

Weah was part of the PSG squad that were crowned the champions of France in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns and also helped Celtic to the league title in 2018/19 after joining on loan in the winter.

However, Weah explained that he does not count the league titles he won with PSG and Celtic as he feels he did not contribute much to those teams.

The United States international believes the title he won with Lille is his first title and has set his eyes on achieving more glory with the newly-crowned French champions.

“Four league titles, that’s it, yes“, Weah was quoted as saying by French magazine France Football.

“At 21, it’s fine, but for the other three titles, I hadn’t played much and I’m not counting them.

“I count this one with Lille.

“But I’m not satisfied, I don’t want to stop there.

“We did not win the other two cups.

“It’s good to win Ligue 1 but I’m aiming for the best of the best next season.“

Weah made 13 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic during his loan spell at Parkhead, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.