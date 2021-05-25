Jermain Defoe’s representatives are locked in talks with Rangers over extending his stay at Ibrox, according to Sky Sports (13:22).

Defoe’s current contract with Rangers runs out at the end of the month and the club are yet to agree a new deal with the veteran striker.

While the 38-year-old has found game time to be limited this season, he has continued to be a leader in the dressing room, proving helpful to the club and their youngsters with his experience.

Rangers are interested in extending Defoe’s stay at Ibrox and he is keen on remaining at the club beyond his current stint.

As it stands, talks are continuing between both parties over the shape of a new contract.

Defoe has been clear about his desire to play in front of a packed Ibrox once again before he retires.

The striker first joined Rangers in January 2019 on a loan deal and the club made the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

In his time at Ibrox, Defoe has made over 70 appearances for the Gers and has struck the back of the net 32 times.

Defoe made 15 appearances for Rangers in the league this season as they went on to become the Scottish champions for a record 55th time.