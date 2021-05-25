Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is not being considered as a potential candidate by Tottenham Hotspur for their vacant managerial role, according to the Press Association.

With the season finishing with a win and a place in the Europa Conference League, the spotlight is now on Tottenham’s board as they continue their pursuit of a new manager.

Tottenham saw their top target Julian Nagelsmann agree to join Bayern Munich and also watched on as Erik ten Hag signed a new contract with Ajax.

The list is believed to be down to four names and Belgium coach Martinez is reportedly on that list, with claims that talks are happening.

But it has been claimed that the Spaniard is not being looked at by Tottenham as a candidate.

The north London club have no plans to hold talks with him or to make an approach for the 47-year-old.

Martinez is preparing to lead Belgium into the European Championship next month, where they are one of the favourites.

The Spaniard managed Everton and Wigan in the Premier League and may fancy a return to club management.

But it seems Tottenham are unlikely to be the vessel for him to return to the top flight of English football.