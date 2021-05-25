Rangers and Newcastle United target Danilho Doekhi has stressed he still has a year left on his deal at Vitesse, and revealed nothing is happening for him at the moment in terms of interest from elsewhere.

Doekhi has just over a year left in his current deal at Eredivisie outfit Vitesse, and has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, with the player not short of suitors at the moment.

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are keen on snapping the 22-year-old in the upcoming transfer window while Newcastle are also keeping tabs on him, in addition to Norwich City, Fulham, and Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Despite interest in him from several quarters across Europe, Doekhi stressed he still has a year left on his deal at his current club Vitesse and will have to wait and see how the situation progresses for him in the coming months.

“Interest, in me? I still have a contract for next year”, Doekhi told Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond.

“We’re going to see how things are progressing but nothing is going on for the time being.”

A move to Vitesse’s league rivals Feyenoord has also been floated for Doekhi and he left the door open for a switch, stating that they are a big club.

“I’ve read it [that a move to Feyenoord is not a step forward] and there is of course a grain of truth in it, if you look at the standings.

“But Feyenoord are a big club hey, so you don’t know.”

Doekhi is yet to ply his trade outside the Netherlands, but as things stand may well have several top flight clubs from other countries to choose from should he decide to make a switch this summer.