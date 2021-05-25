West Ham United are in talks with the representatives of right-back Vladimir Coufal over a new improved contract for the player, according to Sky Sports (13:24).

Coufal was a vital component of David Moyes’ side in the season gone by as he made 34 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League.

He helped the club finish sixth in the league table and therefore qualify for Europa League football next season.

As Coufal has become an important part of the squad, West Ham and the right-back’s representatives are working on a new contract for him.

The Czech international’s current contract with the club runs until the end of the of the 2022/23 season.

Coufal joined West Ham in October last year from Slavia Prague, thereby reuniting him with fellow Czech international Tomas Soucek.

The right-back has not missed a league game for the Hammers since late December and supplied his team-mates with seven assists in the campaign.

With West Ham having qualified for the Europa League, Coufal will be hoping to use his experience in the competition to help West Ham perform well in Europe.