Arsenal winger Willian wants a move back to Chelsea, who he left in the last summer transfer window to join the Gunners, according to Sky Sports (12:35).

Willian has had a trying debut season at the Emirates, making 37 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, but scoring just one goal.

The winger has received flack throughout the season for his performances and Arsenal themselves have had a disappointing season, finishing eighth in the league table.

The Brazilian’s contract with the club runs through to the end of the 2022/23 season and the reason he did not stay on at Chelsea was understood to be the Blues’ reluctance to offer him a three-year contract.

However, Willian now desires a return to Stamford Bridge after his hardships in his maiden season for the Gunners.

Chelsea signed Willian in the summer of 2013 and the winger went on to make over 300 appearances for the Blues.

In his time at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and one Europa League.

A number of different clubs inside and outside Europe have been linked with the experienced winger, including MLS side Inter Miami.