Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes winning the Europa League could spark off the start of something special for his side in the future.

Solskjaer’s side are the odds on favouritea to beat Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday evening and win the Europa League, which would end a four-year run without a trophy.

Manchester United’s second-place finish in the Premier League is being looked at as progress, but the club are desperate to get back on track when it comes to winning trophies.

Solskjaer conceded that Wednesday night is going to be big for his young team and believes winning the trophy could be the start of something special for Manchester United moving forward.

He stressed the importance of the occasion and the need to win trophies and insisted that when a player joins Manchester United they are expected to challenge for top honours.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “We have five wins in Europa and we’ve lost twice to Barcelona.

“These are big nights for us, it might be the stepping stone for something better to come.

“It’s a bright future, this team is a young team, it’s a team we’ve rebuilt over the last few years. Hopefully, this is the start of something more.

“Sir Alex is with us, we know the 26th of May is Sir Matt’s birthday, but when players sign to play for Man United, they sign to win trophies.

“They accept the challenge of being the best because this is the best club in the world so that’s the pleasure of the pressure of Man United.”

Getting the better of Villarreal on Wednesday night would also bring Solskjaer his first trophy as Manchester United manager.