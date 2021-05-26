Arsenal and Liverpool linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will only take a decision on his future after the Under-21 European Championship.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most sought-after young talents in European football at the moment and several big clubs are interested in securing his services.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are believed to be actively interested in signing him and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are just two of the Premier League sides to be linked with holding an interest in Camavinga.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Camavinga will wait until the end of the Under-21 European Championship before taking a call on what he wants to do.

The teenager wants to concentrate on France’s campaign in the youth international tournament for now and will delay his decision.

His representatives are expected to continue to hold talks with his suitors but the player wants to wait.

He will enter the final year of his contract at Rennes this summer and the French side have not given up hope of him penning a new deal.