Cambridge United forward Paul Mullin is not being pursued by Charlton Athletic this summer, according to the South London Press.

Mullin had a fantastic season for Cambridge United as he scored 31 goals in 46 appearances for the Yellows in League Two.

Following his exceptional performances in the recently concluded campaign, a number of clubs in League One have been linked with the forward.

However, Charlton will not be making a move to land Mullin this summer, despite having been linked with him.

The Addicks are in the market for a forward this summer as they look to reinforce their attacking options to make a credible challenge for promotion from the third tier.

The season gone by was Mullin’s first after being permanently signed by Cambridge and his prolific goalscoring form earned him the League Two Player of the Year award.

He was a vital component of the team as the Yellows managed to get promoted to the third tier by finishing second in the League Two table.

The forward has prior experience playing League One football from his time at Tranmere Rovers, where he made 20 appearances for the club in the league in the 2019/20 season.