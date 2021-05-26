Everton are suggested to be seeking private investment of around £100m, which they would exclusively divert to transfers in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees finished the season on a low with a 5-0 defeat to champions Manchester City and missed out on qualifying for Europe.

Everton won only three of their last 12 Premier League games and their inability to rise to the challenge brought forward question marks about the quality of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Ancelotti has been clear about the need to progress the Toffees and was hoping to have European football in the bag for next season.

The Everton boss wants to add more quality to his squad this summer and it has been claimed that the club are seeking private investment to help in the transfer window.

There are suggestions Everton want an investment of £100m and they are committed to using it exclusively for transfers.

Ancelotti is seeking another solid transfer window in order to help his side make a leap in quality.

The Everton boss has already made it clear that bringing a winger will be the priority this summer.

They could also look to find a replacement for James Rodriguez whose future at the club is under the scanner.