Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has revealed that Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is not in the squad for Northern Ireland’s upcoming friendlies due to him needing a break after a rigorous season.

Davis made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Rangers in the season gone by and was a vital part of the squad as the Gers went on to win the Scottish top flight for a record 55th time.

The Northern Ireland captain played in two World Cup qualifiers for his national team in March, but is not included in the squad for the friendlies in the coming days.

Baraclough explained that the reason Davis was not included in the squad was because he desires a bit of a break after a gruelling season.

The Northern Ireland boss added that he understands if his players have been tired out by the busy schedule of the last two seasons in the midst of the current global situation.

“He has had a busy season, a successful season with European football on top of the domestic stuff, and he just felt he needed a bit of a break and a bit of family time”, Baraclough was quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

“I spoke to all the players after the Bulgaria game and said I’m not going to stipulate you must turn up in the summer.

“For many of them it’s been two seasons back-to-back with no break whatsoever.

“Within a bubble, with all the coverage, restrictions of travel, being away from your families as well for long periods, I realise that this trip wasn’t for everybody.”

Northern Ireland take on Malta and the Ukraine in friendlies in the coming days.

In addition to Davis, Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is also missing for the Northern Ireland squad due to injury.