West Ham United right-back Vladimir Coufal has expressed his confidence that the Hammers are ready for the European challenge that awaits them next season.

Having come uncomfortably close to relegation in the prior campaign, the Hammers stunned many when they finished the season in sixth place and qualified for the Europa League.

Playing in the Europa League however means the West Ham squad’s workload will increase in the upcoming season as they will be faced with the task of playing twice in the same week.

Coufal stated that the West Ham players are up for the challenge of European football and playing in the Europa League is want they all want.

The right-back admits however that the increased number of matches can get rough for the players, but he is confident that squad will be able to tackle the challenge head-on.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Coufal said: “It will be very tough because we will be playing Thursday and Sunday again in the Premier League, but we wanted to play in the Europa League so we are really grateful we are in this competition.

“It will be tough, but I think we are able to play both competitions and we will see next year.”

Coufal has prior experience in the Europa League, playing in the competition when he was at both Slovan Liberec and Slavia Prague, and he will be hoping he gets to use it to help his team out in the upcoming campaign.