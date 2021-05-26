Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes four solid new signings should be good enough to help the Whites progress further next season without harming the balance inside the squad.

Leeds had a brilliant first season back in the Premier League as they secured a top-half spot by finishing ninth in the league table, ahead of teams such as Everton and Aston Villa.

After finishing just a few points off the European spots in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, Leeds are keen to build on the momentum and drive home the advantage in the summer through their recruitment.

Whelan stressed that another solid summer transfer window will definitely help Leeds to further climb up the Premier League table next season.

He feels bringing in four new players should be good enough as Leeds will not want to do too much and risk harming the balance and the atmosphere inside the dressing room at Elland Road.

“With a few more additions next season – four or five smart signings – we’re definitely in a really healthy position to chase and push further up the league”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Four is a good number.

“You’re improving it but keeping the harmony, character and team spirit that they have and that’s really important.

“We saw that this season – how close they are and how willing they are to fight for each other.”

Leeds are hopeful that Marcelo Bielsa will sign a new contract and oversee their recruitment in the summer, while they may also have to resist offers for star men such as Raphinha.