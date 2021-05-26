Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is scheduled to meet the club hierarchy following the Europa League final to discuss their transfer strategy, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League and are looking to cap off the season with a trophy tonight by winning the Europa League.

Solskjaer has insisted that winning the Premier League remains the biggest target and he is hopeful the club will back him this summer.

With a new director of football in John Murtough in the building, the club will hope to do their business sooner and avoid their chaotic approach last summer.

And it has been claimed a meeting is scheduled between Solskjaer and the club hierarchy soon after the Europa League final to discuss transfers.

The Manchester United manager is believed to be looking for a right-winger, a defender, a number six and a striker this summer.

He is unlikely to get them all and the renewal of Edinson Cavani’s contract has lessened the pressure of signing a forward.

Manchester United have continued to be in touch with Jadon Sancho’s entourage but they are yet to put in an official bid.