Roma are unlikely to make a move for Manchester United star Nemanja Matic as the midfielder’s wages are too much for them to handle, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jose Mourinho is set to take charge as the new coach of Serie A outfit Roma and the Portuguese tactician is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

The Italian top flight club have been linked with a host of Premier League players following the announcement of Mourinho’s appointment, with Matic being one of them.

Roma tested the water by making an enquiry for Matic earlier this month and the Serbia international is said to have given the green light for the transfer.

However, Roma are no longer an option for Matic as his wages are too high for the Serie A outfit to handle, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The 32-year-old, who has two more years remaining on his contract with Manchester United, earns €7m per season and the Giallorossi are in no position to afford such a sum.

It remains to be seen if Matic will be open to taking a pay cut to have a spell under Mourinho for the third time in his career, having worked with him at Chelsea and Manchester United.

The midfielder made 36 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in the season gone by.