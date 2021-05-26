Former Manchester United star Danny Webber believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the club heading in the right direction again after the post-Sir Alex Ferguson chaos and believes they are again gradually earning the right to compete for top honours.

Manchester United finished second in the league table and became only the third team in English football’s top flight history to not lose a game away from home in the entire league season.

They still finished 12 points behind champions Manchester City, but Webber stressed that it is clear that the chaotic post-Ferguson era is finally behind the Red Devils under Solskjaer.

He insisted that the Manchester United manager has improved the team with each passing year, but conceded that they are still not where they want to be.

However, he stressed a team need to earn the right to compete for top honours and feels Manchester United have been gradually doing that under Solskjaer.

Webber said on MUTV, as he previewed the Europa League final: “Progression is the aim of the game.

“Under previous managers since Sir Alex, we were not making that progression and that has been the frustration as the directions were all over the place.

“Since Ole has come in, every year he has improved, every transfer window he has improved and there has obviously been progression from the younger lads who are making more appearances and getting more acclimatised to professional football.

“The signs are really good.

“We are not where we want to be because we want to be winning titles, we want to be where City are – winning titles and being in Champions League finals.

“But you have to earn that right and slowly and surely we are moving in the right direction of earning that right.”

Manchester United will look to cap off the season by winning the Europa League in Gdansk this evening.