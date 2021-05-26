Departing Arsenal defender David Luiz has stirred the transfer talk pot by posting an image of Barcelona on social media.

The centre-back is set to leave Arsenal with his one-year contract due to expire in June and it is still unclear where he will be continuing his career.

Luiz will be a free agent once his contract expires and he has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe.

The Brazilian has now dropped a possible hint over his future by taking to Instagram to reveal that he is currently in Barcelona.

The photo will be sure to give rise to talk that the former Premier League winner could move to the Camp Nou this summer

The Spanish giants have had to settle for third place in Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge at the helm and Luiz could be brought in to add more experience to the Barcelona backline.

The veteran defender could be an another addition to the heart of Barcelona’s defence which already has Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet.

And as a free agent Luiz may be an attractive signing for the Catalan giants.