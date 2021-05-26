Ryan Mason has insisted that he could not have asked for more from his players at Tottenham during his short stint as interim manager.

Mason took charge of the Tottenham team for the last six Premier League games of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked in the middle of April, just days before the EFL Cup final.

He lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City, but did a credible job in the Premier League, winning four of Spurs’ last six games and earning a Europa Conference League spot for the north London club.

Enjoyed leading the team the last few weeks I couldn’t have asked for more from the group of players and we always felt the fans behind us. Thankyou for your support. pic.twitter.com/MwV4FQTZsm — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) May 26, 2021

Mason was not in the running to become the new permanent Spurs boss, but he insists he hugely enjoyed the role and claims the players gave him everything.

He posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Enjoyed leading the team the last few weeks.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from the group of players and we always felt the fans behind us.

“Thank you for your support.”

It is unclear what role he could have at Tottenham going forward and whether he will be included in the staff of the next manager.

He was the Head of Player Development at the Tottenham academy before becoming the interim boss.