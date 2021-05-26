Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has stressed it is the right time to give Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley the knowledge of being around the senior international team, having called him up to the national camp following a good season at club level.

The young right-back is a key part of Liverpool’s Under-23s squad and has stepped up his development this season, training with Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Bradley has earned his maiden call-up to the Northern Ireland squad, and could make his senior international debut in next week’s friendlies against Malta and the Ukraine.

Baraclough feels Bradley has made great strides in raising his game at club level, playing regularly for Liverpool’s Under-23s.

The Northern Ireland boss stressed that he feels the 17-year-old has warranted a national team call-up as it is the right time for him to learn what it is like to be with his countrymen at senior international level.

“Conor’s had a really good season with Liverpool, he’s played regularly in the U23s and was in the FA Youth Cup final the other night”, Baraclough was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

“We just feel his development has been very, very good this season.

“And to give him the knowledge of what it’s like with this group, we thought it was the right time.”

Bradley, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth level, will be hoping to make his senior international debut soon.