Spanish side Getafe will be due a whopping 20 per cent if Norwich City sell Arsenal and Aston Villa target Emiliano Buendia, according to the Press Association.

The 24-year-old winger’s future at Norwich under the scanner after an impressive season in the Championship where he scored 15 times and registered 17 assists.

Buendia was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and now has Arsenal and Aston Villa chasing his services ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

With Norwich back in the Premier League, the club are expected to demand big money from his sale and are open to letting him go for the right price.

However, the asking price may need to be high as Getafe secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause when they decided to sell him to Norwich in 2018.

That is one-fifth of any fee that Norwich would have to pay to the Spanish club as per the agreement, if Buendia leaves.

It is only likely to drive up his price in the summer transfer window and could have an impact on his future.

Buendia is ready to take the next step in his career, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal or Aston Villa will meet his asking price.