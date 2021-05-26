Former Manchester United defender David May has warned the Red Devils that Villarreal have nothing to lose in the Europa League final.

Manchester United are going into tonight’s final in Gdansk as massive favourites to win their second Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager and the players want to end the season on a high after finishing second in the league table.

But May warned that Villarreal have nothing to lose and winning a first European trophy will turn their players into instant heroes in the club’s history.

He stressed that Manchester United’s big players cannot have an off day as he believes if they turn up the Red Devils will win.

However, the former Red Devil admitted that he is worried about some of their recent form, particularly towards the end of the league campaign.

May said on MUTV as he previewed the game: “I hope the lads turn up.

“You think Villarreal have nothing to lose.

“It’s their first final and they can become instant heroes.

“They have never played in a cup final before, so imagine that for those lads.

“But if we turn up, we have got a great chance of winning it.

“There is no excuse for being tired as they had the weekend off and the likes of [Paul] Pogba, Bruno [Fernandes], [Edinson] Cavani – our big players – have to turn up.

“If they don’t turn up then we will get done.

“It’s my worrying thing as everyone has to turn up.

“Yes, it’s a final but in the last two or three games they have not been to the level where they should be.”

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has extensive experience of managing sides to success n the Europa League.