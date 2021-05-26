Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has lauded Leeds United star Stuart Dallas for making himself available for selection in his country’s upcoming friendlies in spite of clocking regular minutes at club level in a condensed season.

Dallas clocked up the full 90 mimutes in all but one of Leeds’ 38 Premier League games this season, chipping in with eight goals and two assists in a stellar season that saw him ply his trade in multiple positions across midfield and defence.

The 30-year-old’s form at club level has been recognised by his country Northern Ireland, with boss Baraclough calling him up for next week’s friendlies against Malta and the Ukraine.

Barraclough, delighted with having Dallas at his disposal, lauded him for making himself available for his country despite an industrious top flight campaign with Leeds.

“It [making himself available for Northern Ireland] just tells you everything about him [Dallas]”, Barraclough told a press conference.

“He’s a man who loves playing for his country.”

Barraclough explained having experienced stars such as Dallas in the national camp will do a great deal of good for the youngsters, who can look up to them and work towards raising their own standards.

“I could have taken a completely young squad as a development exercise and see how they go, but the senior players now, 10 to 15 years ago they would have been nurtured by the senior pros at the time and that’s important.

“The older, more experienced players can put them on to the right pathway, set the standards in training, set the standards in the hotel, and do things the right way.

“To have the senior pros here is massive and the young lads have got to be like sponges and take everything from them.”

Dallas stole the show at Leeds end of season awards winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for the second season in a row while also clinching the Goal of the Season.