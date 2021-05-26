West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has insisted that the success that his team have enjoyed this season owes to their strength as a collective.

The Czech midfielder played all of West Ham United’s Premier League games this season and scored ten goals in the process, further enhancing his reputation in the process.

West Ham finished in sixth place in the Premier League this season and have booked a place in the Europa League for the next campaign.

Soucek insisted that the success that the Hammers have achieved this season is due to their strength as a collective and not down to the performances of any single individual.

The West Ham midfielder believes that what matters most is his side’s ability to produce results as a group and the 26-year-old went on to state that he does not enjoy playing alongside individuals who play for themselves.

“It’s really nice because we don’t only have individual players”, Soucek told West Ham United’s official site.

“We are one team, so it doesn’t matter who scores or who assists or who defends.

“It’s great that we have this team as I don’t like individual players who play for themselves.”

Soucek will look to replicate his performances from this season when the Hammers face the new challenge of playing in Europe in the next campaign.