Kyle Walker has insisted that owing to the high standards everyone at Manchester City sets for themselves no one accepts losing at any level, which makes the club incredible.

The newly minted Premier League champions now have the opportunity to add the first ever Champions League crown to their trophy cabinet at the weekend when they take on Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao.

Walker, who played a key role under Pep Guardiola this season, has provided an insight into how the Spaniard has cultured a winning mentality at the Etihad Stadium, turning them into a force to be reckoned with in England and in Europe.

The defender revealed that no one at Manchester City accepts losing a game at any level and stressed when they are on the wrong end of a result, the whole club will be in turmoil.

Walker added that the Citizens have set high standards for themselves and are prepared to work as a ream to reach those results even if they might fall short at times, which makes the club incredible.

“This club is incredible because when we lose, it’s turmoil”, Walker told the Daily Telegraph.

“It’s turmoil and I think it’s just the standards that we set ourselves the last number of years that we don’t accept losing.

“No-one likes losing, of course, but we set such high standards for ourselves that when we don’t achieve those standards, it’s kind of like ‘oh right, we need a meeting.”

In addition to the top flight title, the Citizens lifted the EFL Cup this season, and will now be determined to add the Champions League to their collection.