Former Manchester United star Danny Webber believes winning the Europa League would be important for the young players in the squad as it would make them realise what is required to become a success at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the favourites to beat Villarreal and win the Europa League in Gdansk this evening.

The Europa League is also the last trophy they lifted when they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho and since then they have been without any silverware.

Webber stressed the importance of winning some silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to highlight the progress as well as the need to win trophies when playing for a club such as Manchester United.

He insisted that it would be great for the young players in the squad to have a taste of winning something as it would underline the standards required to be a Manchester United star.

Webber said on MUTV, as he previewed the Europa League final: “We got over the semi-final hoodoo and this is the next step, to get silverware.

“If not for the lads in the team right now, but for the young boys who had a taste against Wolves, they need to understand what it is like because they are the next generation.

“Winning silverware and what it means to be a Man United player and what is being created at this moment in time by Ole is exactly the ethos about what it is to have the Man United badge in the chest, the pressure that comes with it and the standards that are set.

“And setting those standards on Wednesday means we will win and it reverberates through the club.”

Manchester United have lost an FA Cup final and semi-finals since winning the Europa League in 2017.