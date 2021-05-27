Noel Whelan has insisted that he is not in favour of the Leeds United squad being saturated with a lot of new signings and would rather see the Whites’ best Under-23s players making the leap into the first team.

Leeds are gearing up for another transfer window ahead of a second season in the Premier League with a new winger, midfielder and left-back among their priority targets.

The Whites also have a clutch of youth players at Elland Road expected to make the leap into Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up in the coming seasons, with the likes of Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt extensively involved with the first team.

And ex-Leeds star Whelan has insisted that rather than roping in a lot of new signings, Leeds should also be giving more attention to helping their youth stars break into the senior team.

Leeds heavily invested in adding promising talents to their youth ranks last season, and Whelan stressed the up and coming starlets in their Under-23s set-up are the club’s future.

“Look, we have got an academy that is successful at the minute and really thriving with really good young talents that we have bought into the club”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“That is the whole reason why we spent money bringing people in, that is why the boys have spent their time and effort in making it so successful.

“It so that we can start pushing some of these boys through and add them into the squad.

“I do not want it just to be saturated with new signings.

“I want to see some of the hunger and talent when the [Under-] 23s come through because that is the future for us.”

Leeds Under-23s lifted the Premier League 2 Division Two title under Mark Jackson this season, which has further indicated that the club are progressing in the direction in terms of youth development.