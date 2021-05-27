Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has insisted that the club will do what is necessary to sort out the future of Chelsea linked winger Kingsley Coman.

Coman still has two years left on his contract, but his future at Bayern Munich has come under the scanner due to hiccups in negotiations over a new deal.

For the moment, the German champions do not want to offer the level of money the winger has been demanding and are willing to stick to their stance.

The Frenchman is believed to be open to a move away from the club this summer and Chelsea are believed to be chasing his signature at the moment.

However, Hoeness is calm about the future of Coman at the club and stressed that he trusts the Bayern Munich hierarchy to sort it out within themselves.

Asked about Coman’s future, Hoeness told German broadcaster Sport1: “He has got a two-year contract.

“I can only point out that the player has a two-year contract and we will see everything else.

“[AG supervisory board and future CEO] Olivier Kahn and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic will fix that. They have the support of the board led by Herbert Hainer.

“We also managed the [David] Alaba affair well.”

Coman’s agent is believed to be fielding offers for his client to put pressure on Bayern Munich.