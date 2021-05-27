Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski has not signed a pre-contractual agreement with Galatasaray and has held talks over a new deal with the Whites, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 29-year-old is approaching the end of his contract at Elland Road and has been linked with a move to Turkey, with Galatasaray tipped to be his destination.

Alioski though has not penned a pre-contractual agreement with Galatasaray and could yet stay at Elland Road.

The full-back sat down with Leeds United this week following the conclusion of the season and held talks over a fresh contract to stay at the club; he has been offered one.

Alioski is currently with the North Macedonia national team as he prepares for Euro 2020.

He has just concluded a successful season with Marcelo Bielsa’s team in the Premier League, where he featured in 36 league games, scoring twice and setting up three more goals for his team-mates.

Alioski is now likely to focus on international duty and it is unclear when he will make a decision over his future.

Leeds have been strongly tipped to sign a new left-back during the upcoming summer transfer window.