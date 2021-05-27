Borussia Monchengladbach have a price in mind for midfielder Jonas Hofmann, who is wanted at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Germany international is a versatile player who can feature in a number of roles in midfield, and also boasts the ability to play on the flanks.

He scored six goals and registered eleven assists in the Bundesliga this season and his performances have led to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Tottenham have been following him and are claimed to be interested in taking him to England in the summer transfer window.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Gladbach have identified the pain threshold at which they would be prepared to sell him.

Hofmann still has two years left on his contract, but the German club are prepared to sell him if they earn a fee of €15m this summer.

The 28-year-old is being looked at as a player who could bring in some money for the Bundesliga outfit in the coming months.

The midfielder, who has been at Gladbach since 2016, is also open to a move away from the club if a deal can be agreed.

His contract does not have a release clause and therefore an agreement needs to be worked out with Gladbach if his suitors want him.