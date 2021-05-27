Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has expressed his delight at the capture of Dapo Afolayan from West Ham United and feels both club and player can help themselves to where they want to be.

The Hammers sent the attacker out on loan to the League Two club in January and Afolayan impressed Bolton as they battled for promotion.

In the 21 appearances he managed for the Trotters, Afolayan scored one goal and set up two more for his team-mates, helping them clinch promotion to League One in the process.

In view of his contract coming to an end in June, the player has been allowed to join Evatt’s side, where he has put pen-to-paper to a three-year contract.

The Bolton boss is thrilled and feels that player and club can both get what they want from the move, while stressing that the 24-year-old is certainly an asset for his side.

“Dapo has shown that he is a very talented young footballer”, Evatt told his club’s official site.

”It’s my job to get assets on the football pitch for Bolton Wanderers and Dapo is certainly an asset.

“Hopefully we can take Dapo where he wants to go and vice versa with Dapo taking the club to where it should be.”

Afolayan leaves West Ham without making a senior appearance for the club and next season League One will represent the highest level he will have played at.