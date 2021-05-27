Tottenham Hotspur prospect Elliot Thorpe has expressed his sadness at the departure of Danny Rose from the north London outfit after it was revealed that the veteran left-back is leaving when his contract expires.

Rose has been expected to depart Tottenham after falling out of favour and the club confirmed on Thursday that he is leaving.

The veteran left-back joined Tottenham from Leeds United as a youngster in 2007 and had several spells out on loan at various clubs before establishing himself in the squad.

After Jose Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham manager in November 2019, Rose fell out of favour with the Portuguese and found his time on the pitch to be severely limited during his reign.

With Tottenham announcing Rose’s departure, Spurs youth star Thorpe reflected on the impression that the full-back left on the youngsters at the club.

Thorpe revealed that people will never know how much Rose helped out the youngsters at Tottenham and described him as the most professional and humble player that he has ever met.

“It’s sad that people will never know how much Danny did for all of us young players, the most professional and humble player I’ve ever met and a great guy I could go to for anything!”, Thorpe wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you Danny, you’ll be missed by all of us.”

It remains to be seen where Rose will end up playing next season following his departure from north London.