Roma are preparing to offer a player to RB Leipzig as a makeweight in a potential deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

Sabitzer is set to enter the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig and no agreement is in place between the club and the player over a new deal.

The RB Leipzig captain has been attracting interest from several clubs, with Tottenham the Premier League club consistently linked with wanting to land him.

Jose Mourinho identified him as a potential target for Tottenham when he was manager in north London and it has been claimed that he wants him at Roma now.

An according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are prepared to offer Justin Kluivert to RB Leipzig as part of a deal to take the midfielder to the eternal city.

Sabitzer has a €50m release clause in his contract and Roma are not in a financial position to fork out such a sum this summer.

But Roma believe that the potential for Kluivert to move to Leipzig would bring down the transfer fee significantly.

Tottenham remain keen but they will leave the decision on whether to try to sign him to their new manager.