Gaetano Berardi is of the view that Leeds United know what to do to grow again as a club and revealed he is hoping to watch them playing more good football in the coming years.

Berardi is set to leave Elland Road this summer, ending a seven-year association with the club during which they climbed back to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

The centre-back only played limited minutes in the top flight this season due to injury, but the Leeds faithful never forgot his passion and loyalty to the club.

Having witnessed a sea of change at Elland Road during his stint, with changes in ownership, management and the club attaining top flight status, Berardi is confident Leeds know what to do to grow more going forward.

The outgoing Leeds star added that he hopes to see the Whites playing more good football in the coming years and stressed they have a good group of players and manager to take them forward.

Asked what he think Leeds can go on and achieve, Berardi told LUTV: I think it is a really good base [they have] now to build a stronger team, a stronger club.

“They have a really good group of players.

“The manager is one of the best, when we consider what we did in [our] first year [back] in the Premier League.

“So, I think it is a good base and for sure the club will know what to do to build again.

“I hope I will watch some good games [from Leeds] in the [coming] years.”

In addition to Berardi, veteran midfielder Pablo Hernandez is also set to leave the club, while the likes of Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas and Kiko Casilla are tipped to also potentially follow suit.