Noel Whelan has revealed that a natural left-back, a midfielder and a new striker are three key positions in which Leeds United need to recruit new players in the upcoming transfer window.

Having finished their first season back in the Premier League inside the top ten, Leeds are now looking upwards as they are keen on a European push in the next top flight campaign.

The Whites have an opportunity to dip in the transfer talent pool ahead of their second top flight season, with the summer window rapidly approaching and the jury is out on what positions they intend to bolster.

Marcelo Bielsa was unable to add to his midfield options in the last two transfer widows and ex-Whites star Whelan has stressed that Leeds should rope in a new midfielder ahead of next season.

Whelan added that Leeds should add a natural left-back to their squad, with Ezgjan Aliosi’s future at the club under the scanner, while they should also add more firepower up font by snapping up a new striker.

“But there are other areas [in addition to having a young player challenging for the number 10 role] on the field that we really need to start looking and working hard into, which is a natural left-sided full-back”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We do not know what is happening with Alioski, nothing concrete has been said that he is leaving yet, but the writing looks to be on the wall unless some kind of negotiations come to play and he decides to stay.

“But yes, and another midfield player is what I think is what we need as well and another striker.

“So, it is three positions for me that definitely need to be filled.”

Leeds have already been liked with interest in a raft of players in the likes of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang and Hertha Berlin striker Matheus Cunha.