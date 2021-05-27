Liverpool have had contact with the entourage of AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, who could leave the San Siro this summer.

The Turkey international is out of contract this summer and has yet to be able to agree a new deal with AC Milan to stay at the club.

He has been linked with a host of clubs and as a free agent is set to be an attractive option when the transfer window swings open this summer.

And Liverpool have had contact with the 27-year-old’s entourage, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, though the Reds have not put a formal offer to him.

Liverpool are expected to bolster their squad over the summer window and Calhanoglu looks to be on the club’s radar.

The Turkey international clocked 43 appearances for AC Milan over the course of the season, scoring nine times and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

He came through the youth ranks at Karlsruher in Germany and then went on to turn out for Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likely to know all about his qualities.

Calhanoglu is claimed to have a big money offer to move to Qatar-based club Al-Duhail this summer.