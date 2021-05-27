Manchester United are looking to bring in a young central midfielder for the future this summer with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga one of their targets, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League giants are looking to move on from the disappointment of losing the Europa League final and are planning for the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are expected to offer boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new three-year contract and back him with four new signings in the summer.

Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s top target and the club are also looking to bring in a centre-back and a striker.

They are also looking to add one more midfielder, but it has been claimed that they want an up and coming young midfield man rather than a proven performer.

Rennes’ 18-year-old midfielder Camavinga is one of the players Manchester United are eyeing this summer.

But the teenager is a sought-after young talent with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in him.

His agent recently claimed that he has offers from some of the biggest clubs in Europe for his client.

The midfielder is keen to wait until the end of the Under-21 European Championship before taking a call on his future.