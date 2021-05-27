Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of letting Mauricio Pochettino leave, despite Tottenham Hotspur wanting him back this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Pochettino took charge of the club in January and while he won the French Super Cup and the French Cup, his team crashed out of the semi-finals in the Champions League and lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille.

There are suggestions that the Argentine is not completely settled at PSG, where he feels the club’s set-up is not right and his relationship with sporting director Leonardo is cold.

Tottenham are reportedly in contact with Pochettino and want him back in north London this summer.

But PSG are in no mood to let Pochettino go and are surprised at the amount of focus that Tottenham rumours are getting.

He still has a contract with PSG until the end of next season and the Parisians are expecting him to be in charge next season.

Pochettino has already been in conversations with the club to plan the new season with transfers on his mind.

PSG do not blame him for not winning the league title and have seen big improvements under the Argentine within the squad.

Real Madrid have also identified him as a target to replace Zinedine Zidane, but it seems to prize away Pochettino from PSG this summer is going to cost a significant sum for any club.