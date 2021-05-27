Noel Whelan has insisted Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has done a lot more this season than Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and should have warranted at least a call-up into England’s provisional squad for the upcoming European Championship.

With 17 Premier League goals to his name, Bamford was only behind Harry Kane in the top flight scoring charts as an English player this season.

However, the Leeds hitman did not make the cut in Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, with Aston Villa’s Watkins chosen as the third striker behind Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the moment.

Ex-Whites star Whelan feels Bamford was more deserving of a national team call-up than Watkins, based on how both strikers performed this season and stressed the Leeds star is in his prime.

Whelan is of the view that Southgate might have picked Watkins because he is younger than Bamford, adding that the 27-year-old did everything possible to warrant a spot in at least the provisional squad.

“I mean, he [Bamford] must really be pulling his hair out because he is now in his prime as a striker, as a player between 26 and 30, that is when you are playing your best football”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I have got to say, look he has done a lot more than Ollie Watkins.

“It can only be the fact that his age is a little bit younger and that is what Gareth Southgate is wanting, but there are some more mature players within that squad that will not be there over the next two years.

“So, he would be absolutely gutted because he would have thought he has done absolutely everything possible and had done in my opinion to have got at least a call up, an introduction into the squad.”

Although Bamford did not make the cut, his Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips is in the provisional squad and is expected to be in Southgate’s final 26-man group for the summer’s tournament.