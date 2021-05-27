Ruud Gullit has insisted that Manchester City star Phil Foden and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount fit the Barcelona mould, but cannot be compared to Lionel Messi.

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the final of the Champions League on Saturday in a clash that will see England’s top prospects Foden and Mount square off against each other once again.

Both Foden and Mount were instrumental in their respective teams’ progress into the final of the Champions League this season.

While Foden has scored three goals and registered three assists in 12 Champions League appearances this season, Mount has found the back of the net twice and also provided an assist during Chelsea’s progress into the final of Europe’s premiere cup competition.

Gullit described both Foden and Mount as players who could have laced their boots up for the Blaugrana like Messi, Xavi or Andres Iniesta.

But despite referring to Foden and Mount as great players in their own right, Gullit does not believe that they will be able to replicate what four-time Champions League winner Messi has done over the years.

“The world is looking for the next Lionel Messi but, please, don’t compare either Foden or Mount to him. It’s not fair, because it’s not possible to be another Messi”, Gullit wrote in a BBC Sport column.

“He is a total one-off.

“They can be their own players, and have their own great careers but they won’t do what Messi has done.

“When I chose Foden as my Premier League player of the year, I said he was in Messi’s category, but I meant in the type of player he is, not the level he is at.

“Foden could have been a Barcelona player, like Messi, Andres Iniesta or Xavi, and he is not a typical English player.

“Mount is the same.”

Both Foden and Mount will look to create a piece of their own history when Chelsea and Manchester City square off in the Champions League final on Saturday.