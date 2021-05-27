Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are the best team in Scotland by some distance, but is keen to see more Scots playing at Ibrox.

Rangers clinched their 55th Scottish Premiership title in March and finished their league campaign undefeated, as they toppled Celtic in style.

The Gers finished their league campaign on 102 points, breaking the century mark for the first time in their history and also ended the season 25 points clear of second placed Celtic.

Legendary former forward Dalglish believes that Rangers are the top team in Scotland at the moment and that the Gers are way ahead of their rivals.

Despite heaping praise on the Scottish champions, the former Celtic and Liverpool forward urged manager Gerrard to bring more Scottish players into Rangers and suggested that it could even improve the Gers’ performances.

“Steven Gerrard could do with signing another couple of Scottish players to get them in the Rangers team – that might improve their performances as well”, Dalglish was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Steven’s got a few English and foreign players in there which doesn’t help us and they’re the best team in Scotland by far at the moment.”

Rangers are expected to further strengthen their squad over the course of the summer, while the onus is on Celtic to respond.