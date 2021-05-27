Ajax coach Erik ten Hag will be a strong contender to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager if they do not manage to convince Mauricio Pochettino to return, according to football.london.

Tottenham have opened talks with Pochettino as they launch an audacious attempt to take him back to north London.

Spurs have been linked with a number of coaches since Jose Mourinho was sacked last month but it appears bringing their former manager back is their priority.

The Argentine is believed to be keen on a return but he still has a year left on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and he will have to resign in order to move back to England.

But it has been claimed that Tottenham have contingency plans ready and Ten Hag is the man they are likely to opt for if Pochettino does not return.

The Dutchman has been on their shortlist for a while and they have a serious interest in the Ajax coach.

He recently signed a two-year contract at Ajax but that is not an issue for Spurs as they would be prepared to pay compensation to the Dutch champions if they want Ten Hag.

The 51-year-old is also interested in a move to Tottenham even though he signed a new contract with Ajax.