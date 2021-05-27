Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has insisted that winning the coveted Champions League trophy that has eluded his side for so long would be the icing on the cake for the Citizens.

The Citizens reclaimed the Premier League title after their 5-0 drubbing of Everton last weekend.

Having already lifted the Premier League and the EFL Cup this season, Manchester City will have another opportunity to claim more silverware when they face Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Torres believes that winning the Champions League for the first time in Manchester City’s history would cap their season off in style.

The 21-year-old revealed that his side have extra motivation due to having never won the Champions League before and are working ever so hard to achieve the historic triumph.

“We’re one of the best teams in the world, [so] we have to try and win it all”, Torres told UEFA.com.

“We’ve won the Premier [League], which is a very hard task – you have to work hard throughout the whole season to achieve it. But a Champions League final [win] would be like the icing on the cake.

“City have never won one, which is an extra motivation, and we’re going to work hard in this final sprint. And we’re going into it feeling really excited, because above everything else it’s about enjoying it.”

Manchester City will look to avenge losses in their last two games against Chelsea when the two clash in the Champions League final at the Estadio de Dragao on Saturday.