Celtic are in advanced talks with Ante Postecoglou and are close to appointing him as their new boss, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Bhoys had been trying to bring in former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, but talks between the two parties collapsed and the Scottish giants have quickly turned their attention to Postecoglou.

The Australian has been working in Japan at Yokohama F. Marinos, where he won the J League title in 2019, and Celtic are now in advanced talks to take him to Scotland.

Postecoglou had a spell in charge of Australia from 2013 until 2017 and took the job in Japan in 2018.

His only experience of managing in Europe came via a brief stint in Greece, where he was in charge of Panachaiki.

If the 55-year-old does take the Celtic job then he will immediately be thrust into planning the club’s pre-season campaign, along with navigating the summer transfer window.

Celtic could lose a number of key stars over the summer and are facing the prospect of an extensive rebuild.

They are keen to have a new man in as quickly as possible and Postecoglou is in pole position to become the next Celtic boss.